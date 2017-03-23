× Thieves unsuccessful in Mentor gun shop smash-and-grab

MENTOR, Ohio– The Mentor Police Department is investigating an attempted smash-and-grab at a gun shop early Thursday morning.

It happened at Finest Firearms on Mentor Avenue just before 3 a.m. Mentor police said officers responded to an alarm and spotted a pickup truck fleeing the scene.

There was significant damage to the front of the store, but the suspects were not able to get inside. No property was stolen.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black, 2015 Ford F-150 with a ladder rack, which was reported stolen in Cleveland on Wednesday. Police said it sustained damage to the right, front end while fleeing from officers when the truck hit a traffic sign on state Route 2.

Earlier this month, Mentor police responded to Point Blank Range and Gun Shop on Heisley Road for an attempted smash-and-grab.

