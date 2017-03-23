Teen arrested, accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old on west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 17-year-old was shot and killed by another 17-year-old on Cleveland’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center following the incident, after the male victim was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The investigation revealed that he’d been shot while walking in the area of 6800 Colgate Avenue.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in the shooting.

Names of those involved have not been released.