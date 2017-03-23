Spring Break travel: What to know if you’re flying out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Spring is here and that means Spring Break for a lot of people.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is offering some travel information if you’re flying out of there.

The airport says the travel period extends through April 17, which is the day after Easter.

You’ll see additional staff throughout the airport and also at security checkpoints to accommodate the extra guests.

Daily peak travel hours are: 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.; 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

TRAVEL TIPS:

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least 2 hours before scheduled departures to allow ample time in the event of inclement weather, or heavier than normal traffic. Also, arriving two hours ahead of your departure time will accommodate airline check-in and passing though the required federal security screening process. Passengers should remember to pack their patience during these peak times; airline, security and airport staff members are working to make sure your spring travel plans as stress free as possible.

Consider using the airline’s website for advance check-in and to print your boarding documents up to 24-hours before departure.

Travelers have six separate on-site parking options, including: The Brown Lot, $9 per day; The Orange Lot, $13 per day; The Blue Lot, $14 per day; The Red Lot, $16 per day; The Smart Parking Garage, $18 per day; and CLE Curbside Valet, $25 per day, located on the lower roadway in the far left lane.

Greeting friends and family at the airport? Please avoid circling the airport while you are awaiting an arrival phone call. Park and wait in the CLE Cell Phone Lot located off State Road 237 South. Follow the blue directional signs for easy parking.

RTA Red Line to the airport: The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) offers convenient service to and from CLE. RTA’s Red Line provides regular service between CLE and downtown Cleveland via the Tower City Station. The journey takes less than 30 minutes and trains depart from CLE every 25 minutes for the majority of the day. For more information, visit the RTA web site at www.riderta.com or call the RTAnswerline at 216-621-9500.

