Public toilets: To cover the seat or not?

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

And many times that means you have to use a public toilet.

But do you reach for a cover or toilet paper to cover the seat? Or throw caution to the wind and just sit down?

According to USA Today, you’re better off sitting on the bare seat.

Public health experts say toilet seat covers are absorbent and tiny bacteria and viruses can easily pass through them.

Toilet paper might make things even worse. Another expert told Buzzfeed that toilet paper only increases the surface area for germs to multiply on.

Here’s the good news: Experts say the risk of germ transmission from your skin touching a toilet seat is very unlikely.

The biggest threat in using any toilet is the flush. Fecal matter goes into the air and can settle on surfaces and contaminate your hands and face.