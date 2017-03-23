Police search for dangerous suspect in Lorain deadly shooting

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a dangerous suspect in a fatal shooting.

Officers were called the West 22nd Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. That’s where they found a 19-year-old man dead for gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect is 18-year-old Matthew Allen Mason. His last known address was on Oldgate Road in Sandusky, but it’s believed he had recently been living in the Lorain area. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lorain police consider Mason armed and dangerous. The murder weapon was not recovered.

The department is not releasing the victim’s name until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts should contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.