Police investigating shooting in Beachwood Place parking lot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Beachwood Place mall Thursday night.

According to Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba, one victim has been identified so far, but that person was not at the scene when police arrived. There is no information on a suspect or suspects at this point.

If you have any information on what happened, you're asked to call 216-464-1234.

"There have been a few incidents over the last several years, but they seem to be spaced apart; they are definitely not related. The mall security and our presence up here.. it's a safe place. Any time you have a mall or some type of entity like this, you're going to have things happen; it could happen anywhere," Chief Haba told FOX 8's Kevin Freeman.

Chief Haba believes the mall remained open the entire time.

