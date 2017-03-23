Missing: Carmen Mook

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Carmen Mook, 17, disappeared Jan. 12 on Lovers Lane in Akron.

Carmen is 5'3" tall with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she could be in the Hartville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Horton with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

