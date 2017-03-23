Missing: Carmen Mook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Carmen Mook, 17, disappeared Jan. 12 on Lovers Lane in Akron.

Carmen is 5'3" tall with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she could be in the Hartville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Horton with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**