× March 23, 2017

Danny Boy’s

We got our first look at the new Danny Boy’s in North Olmsted – specializing in Italian cuisine. There are also locations in Rocky River, Sandusky, Canton, Chesterland, Broadview Heights and Tallmadge.

dannyboyspizza.com

Pickwick & Frolic

You can catch comedian Jay Oakerson this weekend at Hilarities on East 4th Street. Shows are scheduled tonight through Saturday night. For tickets and more information click here.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Common Sleep Disorders

50-70 million U.S. adults suffer from some type of sleep disorder. Dr. Decker from Case Western Reserve University highlighted some of the most common problems – including sleepwalking, nightmares, sleep apnea and restless legs.

https://nursing.case.edu

All about headphones

With so many different types of headphones on the market, it’s hard to pick the right ones! Mallory Martin from Best Buy featured several different categories – in ear, over the ear, premium sound and sport. All are available at Best Buy.

www.BestBuy.com

The Collaborative Divorce

No matter what way you look at it – divorce is emotionally and financially hard. According to divorce and family law attorney Bill Hunt some ways are easier than others. Today he talked about the collaborative divorce. Bill Hunt is from W. H. Hunt Legal located in Westlake. 888-Hunt-Legal

888HuntLegal.com

Alexander Zonjic’s Cabin Fever Jazz Festival

Saturday is the Alexander Zonjic’s Cabin Fever Jazz Festival. It’s a unique indoor musical festival featuring jazz stars from across the country. The event will be at Red Space on Superior Avenue in Cleveland. Doors open at 1p. For tickets, click here.