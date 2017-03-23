Local residents try to save Medina Hospital’s birthing center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- Dolly Yowler of Medina was devastated when she heard the announcement that the Medina Hospital will soon be closing its birthing center.

"I grew up in this area; I was born at the hospital when it was a small hospital," said Yowler.

So, Dolly decided to do something about it. She started a Facebook page called Save Medina Birthing Center.

Within days, there were almost a thousand followers.

"I started it as something where people can discuss things or mention to me if they had children there and how many they had so I could pass it along to city council," said Yowler.

Hospital officials say it's the numbers. The center has delivered roughly a thousand babies a year for the past 10 years.

Starting July 1, Medina Hospital will transition delivery services to other hospitals, mainly Fairview Hospital and Akron General.

"A first-time mother would be nervous anyway. And then to have to go someplace further away and not know when the baby is coming out, and the father is driving them to the hospital thinking, 'are we going to make it there on time?'" said Yowler.

The Cleveland Clinic released a statement Thursday which said, in part:

"We appreciate and empathize with the perspective expressed by some members of the community. While this was not an easy decision, about two-thirds of Medina County families are electing to go outside the county to hospitals that offer a higher level of care for newborns."

Many in the group plan to attend Medina's City Council meeting Monday wearing pink and blue shirts to have their voices heard.

Read more, here.

41.143245 -81.855220