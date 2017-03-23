Local group collects hay, donations for ranchers affected by Oklahoma wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOGADORE, Ohio - After learning about how wildfires devastated ranchers out west, Dan Duma wanted to organize an effort to help.

"There's 30 homes been burnt to the ground, you know, over 2 million acres of trees and pastures and things like that were burnt. And they are saying just about a million cattle dead," Duma said.

He explained after the fire destroyed pastures and barns, the surviving cattle have no hay. So he decided to do what he could to help, expecting that his outreach would include himself and just a couple of his friends.

But after mentioning his plan on Facebook, Duma said many others started offering to join them.

Duma, whose family owns a meat market in Mogadore, said his father always buys more hay than they need. So Dan's dad, Dave, made the donation of 500 bales.

On Thursday, the humanitarian effort went into full swing. Volunteers loaded more than 20 trucks with the hay, preparing to leave at 3:30 a.m. Friday heading for Ashland, Kansas. The convoy expects to rendezvous with as many as 20 more trucks along the 1,100-mile journey.

They are also carrying contributions for firefighters and other fire victims.

"We have also gathered toiletry items. I talked with an Oklahoma fire emergency coordinator and he said they were in desperate need of Chapstick, eye drops, Advil, things that people didn't think about, for the firefighters that are also battling the flames," Felicia Franze said.

Even more people have come forward to make anonymous contributions that will help pay for the fuel.

Dan Duma said while his family does not raise cattle on the scale that many of the western ranchers do, he has a sense of what they are suffering.

"We understand what it takes to take care of these animals. And we just want to be a part to help them out because you know darn well if we had something happen up this way you know them boys would load their trucks up, and they would be here in a heartbeat, so we are just returning the favor."