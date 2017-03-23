Live video: Belly of April the pregnant giraffe continues to grow

HARPURSVILLE, NY.– We’re still waiting on April the pregnant giraffe.

Keepers at Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York said April was notably slower Thursday morning at breakfast. Her back end is swollen and her tail is up.

“Belly growth from last week to this week is still mind blowing,” the park said in an update on Facebook.

On Wednesday, keepers reported the giraffe was a bit moody.

Signs of labor won’t be noticeable, according to owner of Animal Adventure Park Jordan Patch. We won’t know she’s giving birth until we see hooves.

Giraffe calves weigh about 150 pounds and are about 6 feet tall when they are born.

“Imagine a swan dive. That’s how the baby comes out. We’re going to see those front hooves, then we’re going to see those knees, and with the knees comes the snout, the face, the head, the neck, neck, neck, neck, shoulders. Then gravity takes over,” Patch said. “It’s quite a magic trick.”

42.154179 -75.669017