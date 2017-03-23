Live video: April’s behavior, positioning have some wondering if birth will happen soon

​

HARPURSVILLE, NY.– We’re still waiting on April the pregnant giraffe to give birth to her 4th calf at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Here is the latest update just posted to the park’s Facebook page:

“April has many thinking tonight is the night, as chat rooms and social media postings question her behavior and positioning. We will wait to see what the night brings. Both Keepers and Vet report further back end swell, no change in discharge or lactation.

Temperatures are starting to rise, snow is almost gone – outside yard time will soon return!”

You can watch also watch April on the park’s YouTube page, HERE.