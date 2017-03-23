LIVE VIDEO: April is a ‘bit moody’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — You try being pregnant for 15 months and see how you feel!

The latest report from vets at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is that April is a “bit moody.”

But in a post on the park’s Facebook page, vets said the pregnant giraffe had been “a happy girl earlier” in the day.

She continues to show signs of getting ready to deliver her fourth calf. Her “back end is huge” and her “tail is up.”

But as has been the case for the past month or so, the waiting continues.

One animal at the park that is not waiting is one of the pygmy goats. She delivered twins yesterday and they were featured in the park’s Facebook post below: