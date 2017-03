STOW, Ohio– Authorities in Northeast Ohio are investigating after a Humvee was taken from the Stow Armory.

The vehicle was discovered stolen on Wednesday from the motor pool, Stephanie Beougher with the Ohio National Guard said. The tan Humvee was in a fenced-in area.

The Stow Police Department and the Cleveland Division of the FBI are aiding the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the investigation.

The Stow National Guard Armory in located on Allen Road.