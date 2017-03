Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Little Steve-O Duo is made up of Steve Fine on vocals/guitar/harmonica and Wes McGraw on guitar/vocals. Steve rotates his duo performances with a roster of top notch guitar players. Steve is known for his soulful vocals and his shows are considered 'a uniquely intense acoustic blues experience'.

Click here for more information about Little Steve-O and to see his show calendar.

