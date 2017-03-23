Four-day school weeks becoming a growing trend in U.S.

It’s a growing trend across the U.S. — many school districts are considering, and in some cases implementing, a four-day school week.

Fox News reports that the shift is happening especially in rural school districts. Fox News reports that 88 districts in Colorado, 30 districts in Oregon and almost half the school districts in Montana have four-day weeks.

The reason for many districts is to help bring down costs and enrich the learning environment with extracurricular development for pupils, Fox News reports.

School officials say the longer days can be rough on students, especially kindergarteners who are in class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most teachers and students like the schedule, but many parents disagree.

