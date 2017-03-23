× Employee placed on leave after mom says son was assaulted at Shaker Heights Middle School

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is under way after a mother says her son was assaulted at school by an employee.

The alleged assault reportedly took place at Shaker Heights Middle School. A mother called police from the hospital saying her child had been hurt.

The report came in Monday as the child was receiving treatment at University Hospitals main campus.

Not many details are available, but we do know police are taking this seriously and so is the school, which released the following statement:

“A Shaker Heights Middle School employee has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by law enforcement. “We are committed to ensuring our students’ safety and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

We will bring you any updates as they become available.