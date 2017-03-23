Behind the badge and bark: A day with Cuyahoga County Sheriff K-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The day starts promptly at 6 a.m. for Cuyahoga County Sheriff Deputy Michael Twombly and his partner.

Everyone at the sheriff’s office seems to smile when Twombly’s partner enters the room.

“They like me, too,” Twombly says with a laugh. “But he’s the star.”

His partner’s crime-fighting day includes lots of running, hard work and some nap time. His weapon is his nose.

K-9 Ciga, a male German Shorthaired Pointer, is a narcotic detection and tracking canine.

“Every day is a little different,” Twombly said. “Depending on the day, it can be anything from search warrants to assisting federal or state agents. It all depends.”

Ciga’s main duty is finding illegal drugs. So when he has some down time, he is training at the sheriff’s office. His partner hides the drugs and he finds them, usually in seconds.

“He has probably 250 million more olfactory nerves than we do,” Twombly explained. “His nose makes him very important in law enforcement because people sometimes try to mask the odor of narcotics."

His sniffing ability also makes him a great partner when deputies are called to search for a missing person.

“As long as I have his toy, he’s happy,” Twombly said.

Ciga is one of four active K-9s on the department. He joins Jax, Kilo and Jimmy.

41.501608 -81.697287