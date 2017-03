Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold air has arrived in Northeast Ohio.

With winds picking up out of the north, wind chills are quickly moving down, eventually into the teens by sunrise today.

At least the one-day cold push will not come with snow, but rather with periods of bright sun.

Temperatures rebound quickly to normal on Thursday and to warmer-than-normal by Friday and the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: