Watch live: Curious nature shows during April baby watch

HARPURSVILLE, New York — We are still on baby watch with April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

The latest update posted to the park’s Facebook page is titled “Trouble Makers”:

“It appears Oliver and April have popped a latch on their stall door, but rest assured there is a safety latch that will prevent a full opening. That is why we have safety’s in place! We have never denied their curious nature!!”

Earlier Wednesday, the park said keepers reported that April was moody and off from her normal self, but they said that’s a good thing!

They added, “We hope by the weekend or early next week the giraffes will return outside. Enrichment is used to stimulate the animals’ body and mind! Enrichment for our giraffes is increased during longer indoor stays.”

You can also watch April in real-time on the park’s YouTube page, HERE.