Vandals with BB guns damage Berea homes

BEREA, Ohio– Susan Gedeon lives on West Street in Berea.

“I was feeding the birds and the squirrels. I was walking outside when I saw it,” Gedeon said.

Early Sunday morning, she noticed one of her windows was struck by a BB.

“I saw all that glass, that shattered glass. The window was shattered. The big pieces were down on the ground. Half of the other glass was still hanging in there,” Gedeon said.

According to the Berea Police Department, Gedeon is not alone. They said vandals with BB guns damaged windows of at least four homes over the weekend.

Another incident happened at a home on West Drive Friday night. Two other homes were hit on Race Street and Crossbrook Drive nearby.

Police are still searching for the vandals who did this. In the meantime, they are asking people to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.