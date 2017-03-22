UK police investigate ‘firearms incident’ near British Parliament

LONDON — UK police are investigating a “firearms incident” near the British Parliament in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called at approximately 2:40 pm to reports of an incident near Westminster Bridge.

It is being treated as a firearms incident and police are on the scene, police said on Twitter.

The incident occurred as parliament was in session. Proceedings in the House of Commons were suspended.

Dozens of MPs remain in the House.

The London Underground station of Westminster is closed because of the incident, Transport for London tells CNN.

