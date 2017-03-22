× SWAT responds to standoff in Cleveland; Suspect sets house on fire

CLEVELAND– The SWAT team was called to a standoff on Cleveland’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said a man barricaded himself inside a house on Parkhurst Drive near West 107th Street. The suspect, who was armed with a hammer, was tearing up the home.

According to police, the man set a fire on the second floor and exited through a window. He was arrested without further incident.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the scene to handle the blaze. Fire officials said one firefighter was transported to the hospital for a cut to his hand.