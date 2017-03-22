Sunshine on Thursday; Warmer temps on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The bright sunshine of Wednesday will reappear Thursday, but the cold, wintry breeze will not. Instead, look for highs to return to normal for this time of year (upper 40s).

Even warmer air moves in for the period Friday through Sunday, but some unsettled weather will be the price. The best opportunity for showers will be early Friday morning with the warm front, and an organized area of showery weather on Sunday. At other times, the showers will be much more random.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: