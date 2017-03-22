× Spicy Curried Hummus

Spicy Curried Hummus

1 can garbanzo beans (15 oz.), drained and rinsed

1 garlic clove minced

1 ½ tbs. Curry powder

½ tsp ground cumin

1 small dried chile pepper

Juice of 2 lemons

¼ c. Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

A food processor or wide bowl blender make this an easy job. You could also do this with a mortar and pestle, just smash it all together.

Add all of the ingredients, except the olive oil, to food processor.

Pulse or allow machine to run long enough to mix the ingredients together.

Then, with machine running, slowly add oil through opening in cover. When the oil is absorbed and the hummus looks almost creamy, it’s time to give it a taste.

Adjust the salt and pepper to taste and serve with pita bread, chips, or vegetables.

Enjoy!