Shrimp Tapenade
Ingredients:
1 ¼ lbs. Fresh or frozen (defrosted) shrimp. Shells, tail and vein removed
2 tbs olive oil
1/3 C. pitted and drained kalamata olives, chopped
1 green onion chopped
Juice of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lime
2 small dried chile peppers chopped
2 tbsp chopped parsley
Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste.
A food processor or wide bowl blender make this recipe simple.
Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. Sauté shrimp with a pinch of salt until just cooked. Small shrimp should cook in 2 or 3 minutes. Remove from heat and drain.
Now it’s time to load the food processor. Start with the shrimp, then add the remaining ingredients, a ¼ tsp of salt should be enough.
Pulse several times to get a nice crumbly mix.
Serve with tortilla or pita chips.
Enjoy!
P.S. this tapenade could also be used as a topping for a summer pasta. It’s also great on chunky salads.