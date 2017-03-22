× Shrimp Tapenade

Shrimp Tapenade

Ingredients:

1 ¼ lbs. Fresh or frozen (defrosted) shrimp. Shells, tail and vein removed

2 tbs olive oil

1/3 C. pitted and drained kalamata olives, chopped

1 green onion chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lime

2 small dried chile peppers chopped

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste.

A food processor or wide bowl blender make this recipe simple.

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. Sauté shrimp with a pinch of salt until just cooked. Small shrimp should cook in 2 or 3 minutes. Remove from heat and drain.

Now it’s time to load the food processor. Start with the shrimp, then add the remaining ingredients, a ¼ tsp of salt should be enough.

Pulse several times to get a nice crumbly mix.

Serve with tortilla or pita chips.

Enjoy!

P.S. this tapenade could also be used as a topping for a summer pasta. It’s also great on chunky salads.