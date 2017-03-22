Ohio legislature considers ‘Alianna Alert’ named after murdered Cleveland teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The horrific murder of a 14-year-old girl on her way to school in Cleveland is prompting state lawmakers to take action.

A proposed law known as the "Alianna Alert" was introduced at the State Capitol in Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

"Her mom walked her to the first bus stop and she was supposed to be getting on a second bus. However, she never made it on the second bus," State Senator Sandra Williams explained to the senate education committee.

She described heart-breaking details of what happened to 14-year old Alianna DeFreeze. On Jan. 26, Alianna was kidnapped near East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue on her way to school. Three days later, her body was found inside a vacant home on Fuller Avenue.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is charged with killing her.

"I found out about 4:15 that my daughter didn't arrive at school," said Donnesha Cooper, Alianna's mother.

"The search for Alianna could have begun hours earlier if the school had of alerted Alianna's mother in a timely manner," Williams said.

Alianna attended E. Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills charter school. Administrators said the school's automated notification system wasn't working that day.

Williams introduced Senate Bill 82, called the "Alianna Alert." It would require school districts to call parents or guardians within one hour of learning a student is absent.

"I feel like if I had of found out my daughter did not arrive to school, I would've been out there a lot sooner to find (her.) I feel like the search would have gone better had I known right away," Cooper said.

Committee members seemed to agree with the bill's purpose, but still had questions.

"My concern is the 60 minutes," said State Senator Gayle Manning, from North Ridgeville.

"Aurora City High School, school starts at 7:35 and if that child is not there by 7:45, they are on the phone with a parent... We also have Bay Village who starts calling about 8:30 and if they don't find the parent or that child by 9:00, they actually call the police immediately," Williams told the committee.

"I believe this is the first step with this law, if it becomes law. And that would make me so proud and I think that would make my daughter proud," Cooper said.

The bill is co-sponsored by Williams and State Senator Peggy Lehner, of Kettering, near Dayton.

The bill was suggested by a woman named Keisha Taylor, who began an online petition shortly after Alianna was murdered.

Williams said the chairwoman of the education committee agreed to give the bill a second hearing next week. Supporters are looking for witnesses who can provide supporting testimony next Wednesday.

