ODOT worker taken to hospital after truck is hit by stolen car

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A driver with the Ohio Department of Transportation was taken to the hospital after a truck he was driving was hit by a stolen car.

It happened along I-90 eastbound near E. 185th Street just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The ODOT truck was stopped along the highway to perform road work when it was hit.

The driver of the truck was transported by EMS with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Another ODOT worker told Fox 8 that a second car pulled up on the highway to pick up the driver of the stolen car.

As of 5 a.m., the far right lane of I-90 eastbound was still open.