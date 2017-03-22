Newborns Romeo and Juliet born hours apart at same hospital

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Newborns named Romeo and Juliet were born hours apart at the same hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina. Not only that, but they were born in neighboring rooms, too.

Cassie Clayshulte discovered this star-crossed story. She is the official newborn photographer of Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Clayshulte, who runs Cassie Clayshulte Photography, told CBS News, “It was just a coincidence. They were both actually scheduled to be induced on March 26, but they both came early, which is so neat. It just shows even more that it’s fate; they just happened to be in the room next to each other.”

Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed son, Romeo; then, 18 hours later, Christiana and Allan Shifflett welcomed their daughter, Juliet, according to CBS News.

Clayshulte said the couples did not know each other until they met once the babies were born. She also said each family had names picked out very early on.

With the permission of both families, Clayshulte did a photo shoot. She shared the photos on Facebook. And, of course, the story went viral.