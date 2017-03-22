Math and science skills put to the test as students show off Soap Box Derby cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an annual tradition that draws hundreds of young racers and their families to Akron every year.

This year, a division of the All-American Soap Box Derby will include a new partnership with the University of Akron.

Students at Seiberling Community Learning Center in Akron showed off their Soap Box Derby cars on Wednesday that will be competing in the the Gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team Competition this May.

The program is the Derby's education-based initiative where students work in the classroom to build a Soap Box Derby car, putting their math and science skills to the test.

**More information, here.**