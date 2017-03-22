× March 22, 2017

David’s Shrimp Tapenade & Spicy Curried Hummus



Another Wednesday … another recipe from the kitchen of David Moss! On today’s menu is shrimp tapenade and spicy curried hummus. You can find his shrimp tapenade recipe here. Click here for the spicy curried hummus recipe.



Latest & Greatest Kitchen Products

Lifestyle Reporter Sissy Biggers brought the latest and greatest kitchen products to our studio. Here are the items she featured.

Hamilton Beach® Professional Sous Vide and 6QT Slow Cooker

Zyliss® Control 16-Piece Knife Block Set with Steak Knives

Hurricane™ COMPACT Juicing Blender

ZeroWater® 12-Cup Ready-Pour™ pitcher

Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Pyrex® Watercolor Collection

National Puppy Day

We celebrated National Puppy Day with Camp Bow Wow. We learned to decode doggy language and find out what our pups are really trying to tell us. Camp Bow Wow is located at 31 Alpha Park in Highland Heights

www.campbowwow.com

Your Deli

Can we interest you in a bowl of homemade chicken paprikash? Your Deli in Amherst makes the delicious dish. You can find it at the restaurant on Park Avenue or in several local stores including some Discount Drug Mart locations, Acme and more.

Yourdeliamherst.com

Mango Basil Freeze

Jennifer Horvath from Vitamix shared the recipe for a mango basil freeze with whipped cream and chopped nuts. You can find the recipe here.

www.vitamix.com

Complexion Perfect

Mixed metals is one of the big spring beauty trends. Jo Gibbons from Dillard’s Great Northern showed how easily you can get the look. Dillard’s is hosting a Complexion Perfection event this weekend. You can receive 20% off your purchase.

www.Dillards.com

Celebrate the Centennial

Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield from the Cleveland Metroparks stopped by to highlight some of the exciting events happening this summer! The biggest party on the beach, Edgewater LIVE, will return for another season! Plus, the zoo is bringing back zoo keys!

www.clevelandmetroparks.com