Mango Basil Freeze

Posted 10:30 am, March 22, 2017, by

Recipe courtesy of Vitamix

Machine: Ascent Series
Container: 64oz Low Profile (LP)
Yield: 5-8oz servings (40 ounces)
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Run Time: 55 seconds (smoothie program)
 

1 ½ cups (360 g) greek yogurt
2 tablespoons (5 g) basil, fresh chopped
2 tablespoons (30 ml) honey
1 strip lime zest
1 ½ (670 g)pounds frozen mango

  1. Place ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed. Secure the lid.
  2. Select Variable1. (or frozen dessert setting)
  3. Switch Machine to start and increase speed to 10, tamping vigorously.
  4. Blend and tamp for 55 seconds (or until programmed time has completed)