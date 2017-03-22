Mango Basil Freeze
Recipe courtesy of Vitamix
Machine: Ascent Series
Container: 64oz Low Profile (LP)
Yield: 5-8oz servings (40 ounces)
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Run Time: 55 seconds (smoothie program)
1 ½ cups (360 g) greek yogurt
2 tablespoons (5 g) basil, fresh chopped
2 tablespoons (30 ml) honey
1 strip lime zest
1 ½ (670 g)pounds frozen mango
- Place ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed. Secure the lid.
- Select Variable1. (or frozen dessert setting)
- Switch Machine to start and increase speed to 10, tamping vigorously.
- Blend and tamp for 55 seconds (or until programmed time has completed)