Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery, attack on Indians fan after World Series game

Posted 12:15 pm, March 22, 2017, by and

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for robbing and attacking an Indians fan following World Series Game 6 in Cleveland.

Anthony Johnson must also pay restitution for the money and cell phone he stole.

The victim was walking from Progressive Field back to his downtown hotel at about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 when he was assaulted and robbed. The Indians fan from Coral Gables, Florida, suffered a fractured jaw, concussion and dental injuries, families members said.

On Wednesday, Johnson also received 3 years in prison for separate counts related to attacking and choking the mother of his child. The sentences will be served one after the other.

