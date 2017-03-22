× Lorain police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

LORAIN, Ohio– A Lorain police officer is facing charges after the department says he assaulted his wife.

The Lorain Police Department was called to the home of Officer James O. Connell, 30, just after midnight on Wednesday.

According to the police reported, Connell tackled his wife, 26, after they got into an argument. The victim told police he put her in a choke hold, and she fought back by hitting and biting his arms.

His wife tried to run away, but Connell tackled her to the ground again and pinned her down, the police report said. Eventually, she was able to call her father, who contacted police.

Officers noted the woman had swelling and bruising on her arm, red marks on her neck, and there was dried blood around her lip.

The couple’s 2-year-old son was with a family member for the night.

Officers confiscated three guns from the house. Connell was arrested on domestic violence charges and taken to the Lorain Police Department.

He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outside of the criminal and administrative cases.