Fox Recipe Box: Fresh Asian Tuna with Grilled Vegetables

CLEVELAND, Oh — Fresh tuna steaks are easy to prepare and can be very versatile depending on how you flavor the tuna. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel got a cooking lesson in how to pair a fresh Asian Tuna Steak with fresh vegetables from culinary instructor Stefanie Paganini.



Click here to learn more about the different classes Stefanie Paganini teaches at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Fresh Asian Tuna with Grilled Vegetables

Serves 6

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup orange juice

3 Tbsp. olive oil (1 separated out for the grill)

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. paprika

¼ cup soy sauce

1 lb. Ahi or Sushi grade tuna steak, 1 inch thick

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 cup whole mushrooms

1 cup whole pea pods

Salt and pepper to taste

To make the marinade, mix in a shallow baking dish, orange juice, garlic powder, lime juice, cumin, paprika. Divide in half into two separate bowls In one bowl place sliced vegetables to marinade for 30 minutes. Reserve this marinade. Grill vegetables and set aside. Place vegetable marinade in a small saucepan and heat until boiling. Allow to boil 3 minutes then reserve.

Place tuna in the remaining marinade bowl and cover and place in refrigerator. Allow tuna to soak for 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove from marinade and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Discard used marinade.

Heat grill pan and brush lightly with olive oil. Sear tuna on grill for 2-3 minutes on each side. Transfer tuna to a cutting board and let rest for a few minutes

Slice tuna into strips by cutting the tuna against its natural grain. Lay tuna slices on top of vegetables and rice and serve with vegetable marinade sauce on top.