Employee robbed outside Cleveland photography studio

CLEVELAND– A woman was robbed outside a photography studio on Cleveland’s west side and now police are investigating.

It happened at Ripcho Studios on Lorain Avenue near West 73rd Street at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland police said the employee was driving inside the gate when the suspect rushed up to her car. The man demanded money, but the victim refused. That’s when the suspect threatened to return and shoot her.

The woman handed over her wallet and the suspect jumped the fence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us

41.472922 -81.736519