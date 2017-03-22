One woman dead, several others hurt near UK Parliament in ‘terror incident’

David’s shrimp tapenade & spicy curried hummus

Posted 12:03 pm, March 22, 2017, by

Another Wednesday … another recipe from the kitchen of David Moss! On today’s menu is shrimp tapenade and spicy curried hummus. You can find his shrimp tapenade recipe hereClick here for the spicy curried hummus recipe.