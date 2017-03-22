Congratulations: Tribe family just keeps growing!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians family is growing!

Two of the team’s players shared wonderful news this week. First, Mike Clevinger shared baby news: “Piper Lotus Clevinger arrived today at 2:02 pm 7 lbs 8 oz 20.25 inches long! Thanks for everyone reaching out and we are more than excited to add our newest flower child.”

Piper Lotus Clevinger arrived today at 2:02 pm 7 lbs 8 oz 20.25 inches long! Thanks to everyone for the support!✌️🌺🌺🌺 #flowerfamily pic.twitter.com/JXTv2tOAjz — Michael Clevinger (@Mike_Anthony13) March 20, 2017

Then, Carlos Carrasco shared a sweet photo of his family’s new addition: baby boy Noah David Carrasco.

The Indians shared both photos on their social media accounts with congratulations and said, “Our Tribe just keeps growing!”

