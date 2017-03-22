UK police investigate ‘firearms incident’ near British Parliament

Congratulations: Tribe family just keeps growing!

Posted 10:51 am, March 22, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians family is growing!

Two of the team’s players shared wonderful news this week. First, Mike Clevinger shared baby news: “Piper Lotus Clevinger arrived today at 2:02 pm 7 lbs 8 oz 20.25 inches long! Thanks for everyone reaching out and we are more than excited to add our newest flower child.”

Then, Carlos Carrasco shared a sweet photo of his family’s new addition: baby boy Noah David Carrasco.

Photo courtesy: Carlos Carrasco via Instagram

 

The Indians shared both photos on their social media accounts with congratulations and said, “Our Tribe just keeps growing!”

