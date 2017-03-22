Congratulations: Tribe family just keeps growing!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians family is growing!
Two of the team’s players shared wonderful news this week. First, Mike Clevinger shared baby news: “Piper Lotus Clevinger arrived today at 2:02 pm 7 lbs 8 oz 20.25 inches long! Thanks for everyone reaching out and we are more than excited to add our newest flower child.”
Then, Carlos Carrasco shared a sweet photo of his family’s new addition: baby boy Noah David Carrasco.
The Indians shared both photos on their social media accounts with congratulations and said, “Our Tribe just keeps growing!”
**Read more on the Cleveland Indians, here**
41.499320 -81.694361