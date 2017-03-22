College student writes hilarious ‘dating resume’ after being turned down for date

MICHIGAN — It can be tough at times when you’re single to know what others are looking for.

But one Michigan State University student is getting attention for his attempt at making it easier.

Fox 2 reports Joey Adams, 21, created a “dating resume” after asking a girl out who eventually rejected him.

He claims the girl asked if he had a resume, and when he didn’t, she said ‘no.’

Now, he’s better prepared and people are taking notice. Some of Joey’s listed skills include making small talk with parents, crying during the movie “Marley and Me” and acting like a dad in public.

He’s been invited on several dates near campus and says he plans to go on some.