Authorities find veteran’s badly decomposed body, accuse 3 roommates of collecting his benefits

WAINWRIGHT, Tuscarawas Co. — Police say three residents of a Wainwright home spent the social security payments of a veteran whose body was found badly decomposed in their living room.

WTOV reports that police made the find while they were following up on a welfare check for the man, whom neighbors say they hadn’t seen for an extended period of time.

Police say they became more suspicious after learning that the man’s debit card for his social security was still being used. Video shows the suspects using the card for transactions.

On Tuesday, police searched the home where the man had been living. When they entered the living room, they found a badly decomposed body that was not hidden.

The body was “mostly skeletonized,” authorities told WTOV.

Police are now trying to determine the man’s cause of death.

Three people who lived in the home were arrested. Authorities expect charges to be filed Wednesday.

