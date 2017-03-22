× As we get ready to celebrate National Puppy Day, here’s what to know before adopting

National Puppy Day is Thursday, March 23. In honor of the adorable pups, the Better Business Bureau of Akron offers advice on how to adopt wisely.

That advice includes adopting from businesses or breeders who are ethical, and how to deal with puppy mills — breeding facilities with the emphasis on profit rather than the welfare of the dogs.

The BBB offers the following tips on what to be aware of when it comes to disguised online puppy mills:

· Willingness to ship your puppy to you: Unfortunately, most puppies sold directly online often come from puppy mills. If they are willing to ship your puppy to you – to any state in the country – they may be more concerned about making the sale than the safety of the puppy.

· Unwillingness to actually show a puppy’s papers: Often, it isn’t enough to accept orally that your puppy has papers. A sure sign of a puppy mill, or mill distributors, is their lack of knowledge of the puppy’s parents.

· Offering more than two or three breeds: If their website shows multiple breeds, including rare and desirable breeds, you can assume that there are several dogs churning out puppies in these situations. Puppy stores are no exception and are main suppliers of puppy mill puppies. Legit breeders will focus on less than three breeds, taking pride in the care of their beloved breed.

· Offering inadequate contract agreements: Make sure to check your contract. Breeders that practice fairly will often provide spay/neuter agreements, breed papers, and health contracts. A puppy mill often will not. A reputable breeder will also ask just as many questions as you would, verifying that they are providing a good home for the new puppies.

You can report puppy mills by alerting your police department or animal control authorities.

How can you adopt safely and securely?

· Adopt from a shelter or rescue: Adopting or rescuing from a shelter is the safest solution for you and your pup, according to the BBB. These shelters most often have the best interest of the animal at heart, and many of them are last chance adoptions. Remember to do your research on breeds and adopt based on compatibility. Also, if you are looking into a specific breed, check out rescue shelters for that breed. The BBB says certain sites like Petfinder.com and theshelterpetproject.org are safe to turn to if you are looking for online mass searches in the rescue community.

· Visit a reputable breeder and get all the details: If you dive into your research, you can tell which breeders are reputable. You can find local breeders on the American Kennel Club site and see what trustworthy breeder practices are. With this site’s resources, you can also track down the right breed that fits you and your family. If the breeder provides a showing of the puppy’s parents – you are on the right track, according to the BBB. Reputable breeders will guarantee that they are sending their puppies to the right homes.

· Facebook marketplace: The BBB says Facebook marketplace can be a safe place to turn, considering they have banned puppy mills from advertising. This available space is left to your local neighbors who may no longer be able to care for a dog. However, there is still reason to be cautious, considering puppy scammers are still thriving within such marketplaces.

The Better Business Bureau also recommends pacing yourself because purchasing a puppy is making a family friend for the next 10-15 years.

More on the BBB, here.