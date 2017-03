CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two women will appear in court today to face charges in the death of a 5-year-old Cleveland girl.

Ursula Owens, 37, and Tequila Crump, 26, face felonious assault charges in the case and will appear in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

The women were charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl who passed away in University Hospitals Medical Center March 17.

No further details are available.