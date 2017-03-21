‘You the Jury’: New FOX show puts viewers in the jury seats

A new reality series on FOX will put you in the jury seat.

“You the Jury” is hosted by Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

It tackles civil cases that address hot button issues like online trolling, free speech and the clash of gay rights with religious freedom.

Once the cases are presented, viewers will vote for five minutes via text and the FOX Now app.

At the end of the broadcast, the verdict will be revealed.

The verdicts are not expected to be legally binding.

“You the Jury” premiers April 7 and will air in the Friday 9 p.m. time slot right here on Fox 8.

