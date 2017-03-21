Woman accused of burglarizing Amish homes in Geauga County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Chipmunk Lane in Burton Township is normally a quiet street, but that peace was shattered for William Yoder and his family several weeks ago.

"We came into the driveway, and I seen the tire tracks and the ruts in my yard," Yoder said.

Yoder did not want his face shown on camera because he's Amish. However, he described a burglary at his home two weeks ago.

"My wife tells me that both front doors were standing open. So I walked into the master bedroom and saw the nightstand open. I told her to check her purses and both of them were gone," Yoder said.

Geauga County Sheriff’s deputies said 39-year-old Lisa Bishop, of Montville Township, is responsible. According to deputy reports, Bishop also burglarized two other Amish homes in Parkman Township last week.

"It's kind of a funny feeling probably more so for my kids, who had a hard time sleeping several nights after," Yoder said.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, Bishop is being investigated for similar crimes against the Amish in Portage, Ashtabula and Trumbull counties.