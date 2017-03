Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cold air is flushing into Northeast Ohio as we speak after a reasonably mild March day:

With winds picking up out of the north, wind chills are quickly moving down, eventually into the teens by sunrise Wednesday.

At least the one-day cold push will not come with snow, but rather with periods of bright sun.

Temperatures rebound quickly to normal on Thursday and to warmer-than-normal by Friday and the weekend.

