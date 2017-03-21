WATCH LIVE: April’s vet says she’s happy, healthy, but still not in labor

HARPURSVILLE, New York — A vet for the world’s most famous pregnant giraffe says “there simply isn’t enough consistent data to say tomorrow she’ll go into labor.”

That was included in the Monday evening update on April posted on the Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page.

The vet said labor can be predicted for animals like dogs, cats, horses, cows, and goats — but not giraffes.

April was described as “still happy, still healthy, still not in labor.”

“So today not much in the physical change department but behaviorally she is a little off,” the vet wrote in the update. “She didn’t come running over when I got there and took a bit of coaxing to kiss the camera for carrots after my visit.”

Later Tuesday morning, the park will be installing new enrichment items that will be seen from camera view. They include a bumper and a puzzle feeder. Those items are expected to be installed around 10 a.m.