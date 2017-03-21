× This is only a drill: Statewide tornado test to sound Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Spring has arrived and as we say goodbye to winter, it is a good reminder to be ready when severe weather strikes during the spring and summer months.

Governor John Kasich has declared this week ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’ and encourages all Ohioans to learn to protect themselves from weather hazards and home emergencies.

As part of ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week,’ there will be a statewide tornado drill Wednesday, March 22, at 9:50 a.m, to test the Ohio Emergency Alert system. During this time, Ohio counties will sound and test their outdoor warning sirens. Schools, businesses and households are encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans.

Are you prepared? Check out the ‘FOX 8 Severe Weather Guide’ here.

