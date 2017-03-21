Suspect runs over officer’s foot while fleeing

KIRTLAND, Ohio — A Euclid police officer had his foot run over while trying to make a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police said the officer tried to stop a vehicle. When the officer approached the car, the driver took off running over the officer’s foot.

Officers from Euclid, Willoughby Hills and Kirtland chased the vehicle for about 15 minutes.

Euclid PD involved in low-speed chase after officers foot was run over during traffic stop. Officer is OK. Suspect to hospital. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/UmzlkuaMnF — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 21, 2017

Willoughby Hills police successfully deployed stop sticks which flattened the vehicle’s tires.

That caused the car to crash into a utility pole at Chardon and Hobart Roads in Kirtland.

EMS examined the officer’s foot on the scene and determined he was not seriously injured.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police told Fox 8, the suspect told them he fled because he didn’t have a driver’s license. Officers searched the car and didn’t find anything illegal. The suspect had no warrants.

Police have not said what charges the driver will face.