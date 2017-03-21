× Severe weather tips to keep you safe

Warmer temps mean the chance for severe weather. Here are important tips to remember to keep you and your family safe during the warmer weather hazards.

When facing a flood, Turn Around Don’t Drown: The National Weather Service reports that more deaths happen every year due to flooding than any other weather-related hazard. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of all flood-related drownings happen when a vehicle is driven into flood waters. Here are tips from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to keep yourself safe:

NEVER drive through water-covered roads

If your car stalls in water, abandon it immediately

Be especially careful at night when it’s harder to see the flooded roads

Also in this Severe Weather Guide, we’ll let you know the difference between a watch and a warning; how to prepare for severe storms, and how to get the very latest weather information sent right to you if you’re on the go when storms strike.

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: WATCH VS WARNING

Do you know the difference between a weather watch and a warning? A tornado WATCH, for example, is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop. A tornado WARNING, according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, is issued when a tornado has been detected by Doppler radar or sighted by storm spotters.

SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY TIPS



Preparing for a tornado: You may only have minutes to prepare. It’s a good idea to practice a tornado family drill once a year. During drills or an actual tornado warning, remember the following:

Go down to the lowest level

Get under something (like a table or staircase)

Cover your head

Remain there until the storm has passed

WEATHER UPDATES AND ALERTS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND

We’ve all been there: You’re out running errands when all of a sudden, the sky turns gray and it starts pouring. But, is it just a passing shower or are thunderstorms moving in? Get instant weather alerts and updates on your cell phone with our FOX 8 weather app.

(Information courtesy of National Weather Service, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)