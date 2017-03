MADISON, Ohio– Emergency crews responded to the Grand River Tuesday night for a report of a missing kayaker.

The Painesville Fire Department said they were searching for the male near Hidden Valley Park in Madison. His kayak washed up on shore at about 8 p.m., but he was not immediately located.

Officials at the scene said the kayaker capsized and he was able to make it to land. He was found walking home at about 10 p.m.

41.740982 -81.048338